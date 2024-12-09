Coudet delighted as Alaves grab Osasuna point on LaLiga debut

New Alaves coach Eduardo Coudet was delighted with their 2-2 draw at Osasuna yesterday.

After a disastrous Copa del Rey exit at the hands of little Deportiva Minera on his debut, Coudet was pleased with the performance for Sunday's point at Osasuna.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “It was a very difficult pitch, we had a very turbulent week with very little time to work. I prefer the style of trying to play, without having many movements automated, but I am happy with how the players have sacrificed themselves and with the intention of playing. I think it is a good starting point.

“The two goals were very good in terms of association. We did good things… The sacrifice, the fighting for every ball… I have seen very good things, and I am happy with that as a starting point. I think we can improve a lot in terms of the idea I want.”

Kike Garcia scored both Alaves goals and Coudet added: "I'm happy not only for Kike but for what the group transmits, due to the desire to work and the momentum we had, and I'm convinced that we're going to get out of this situation."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play