Agent: Zaragoza was in middle of clash between Tuchel and Bayern Munich board

The agent of Bryan Zaragoza says he was a victim of politics at Bayern Munich.

Zaragoza is currently on-loan at Osasuna from Bayern this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Manu Sanchez recalled his original January move from Granada last January.

He told Revelo: "As soon as he moved, the club told (Thomas) Tuchel that he would not continue and this was a determining factor in the negative.

"It was a gamble for the club and I think the coach did not let him play to spite Bayern Munich. He was angry.

"It was strange, we had met with Tuchel and he told us that he saw Bryan as a winger or behind the striker."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play