Corinthians make contract offer to Rayo Vallecano target Depay

Released Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay is again being linked with a move to Brazil.
Depay remains a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico a year early last summer.
Itatiaia Esporte says Corinthians are entering a tug of war for the 30-year-old's signature.
The Brazilian giants have presented a contract proposal and are now waiting for a response from Depay.
Corinthians is in 17th place in the Brazilian Serie A after 25 rounds.
European clubs are still in the hunt and Depay would prefer to stay on the continent, it is claimed. Rayo Vallecano are among clubs in contact.