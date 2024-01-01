Corinthians make contract offer to Rayo Vallecano target Depay

Tribal Football
Released Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay is again being linked with a move to Brazil.

Depay remains a free agent after terminating his contract with Atletico a year early last summer.

Itatiaia Esporte says Corinthians are entering a tug of war for the 30-year-old's signature.

The Brazilian giants have presented a contract proposal and are now waiting for a response from Depay.

Corinthians is in 17th place in the Brazilian Serie A after 25 rounds.

European clubs are still in the hunt and Depay would prefer to stay on the continent, it is claimed. Rayo Vallecano are among clubs in contact.

