Cordoba thrilled with senior Valencia chance

Valencia defender Iker Cordoba was delighted with his playing chance against PSV Eindhoven.

Cordoba featured in the preseason friendly defeat.

The youngster later said: "I'm very happy, I'm leaving here with a good feeling for the minutes I've been able to play and I'm very grateful for the opportunity.

"We must have continuity, keep working, do things much better and we will arrive at the start of LALIGA with a very good feeling. We are going to keep working with that objective in mind.

"I'm very happy and grateful to Valencia CF for the opportunity, it is being an unforgettable experience and a unique moment. Playing in front of 30,000 people is a pleasure, really."