CONFIRMED: Valencia to face Mexico in Puebla

Valencia will face Mexico next month.

Los Che will meet El Tri in Puebla in a friendly on October 12.

The LaLiga club stated: "Valencia CF will use their trip to the Central American country to get closer to fans on the other side of the Atlantic. Mexico is a territory that is part of the club's international expansion project.

"The fixture will take place in the international break following the LALIGA EA Sports Matchday 9 match against CD Leganés."