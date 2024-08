Como rival Girona as Real Madrid plan Paz sale

Como are rivaling Girona for Real Madrid attacker Nico Paz.

Paz is on track to leave Real this week, with the LaLiga champions willing to sell.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting today: "EXCL: Nico Páz, expected to leave Real Madrid in the next days on permanent deal.

"Understand Como are pushing to sign Páz while also Girona and Alavés asked for conditions of the deal.

"Real Madrid would have buy-back option to keep future control of Nico."