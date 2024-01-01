Como aim to close triple transfer raid in 72hrs with Europe's heavyweights

Como aim to close triple transfer raid in 72hrs with Europe's heavyweights

Como are seeking to close deals for three new additions in the next 72 hours.

Sky Italia says Como are now in advanced talks with former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto.

Advertisement Advertisement

A two-year contract is being discussed, with Roberto close to accepting terms.

Meanwhile, there's a confidence inside Como of closing an agreement with Manchester City for Argentine attacker Maximo Perrone. Perrone spent last season on-loan in LaLiga with Las Palmas.

Como are also close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid for attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Paz will arrive in a permanent transfer, with Real due to hold a buy-back option and hefty sell-on clause as part of the arrangement.