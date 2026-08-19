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Christantus Uche undergoes successful knee surgery

Christantus Uche undergoes successful knee surgery
Christantus Uche undergoes successful knee surgeryWilliam Cannarella / PsnewZ / Profimedia

Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche has undergone successful surgery after suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly against AS Monaco on August 6.

The Nigeria international underwent the procedure in Lyon, France, Getafe confirmed. 

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Christantus Uche has undergone successful surgery in Lyon as a result of the serious knee injury he suffered in the match against AS Monaco on August 6,” the statement.

“The procedure has proceeded normally and as planned, under the supervision of Dr. Christofer Oyola , head of the medical area of Getafe CF, and Álvaro García Zudaire , head of the physiotherapy services of the Azulón team.

“Starting today, the player begins his rehabilitation process , with the full support and guidance of the club. Getafe CF will provide him with all the necessary resources for a successful recovery.

“The club would like to convey all our encouragement and support to Christantus during this process, with the hope that his recovery progresses as well as possible, as the entire Getafe family wishes.”

Uche will now begin his rehabilitation programme as he works towards regaining full fitness and returning to action.

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