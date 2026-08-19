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Playing at Real Madrid 'not for everyone', says summer signing Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid over the summer
Bernardo Silva joined Real Madrid over the summerDAVID BALOGH / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bernardo Silva said playing for Real Madrid "is not for everyone" after the Portugal midfielder was presented by the 15-time European champions on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Manchester City at the end of his contract this summer, said he was proud to join the world's most successful club.

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"I've already played quite a few times at the Bernabeu - when you arrive and see the 15 Champions League titles they display there, it's very imposing, and having them here is very special," Silva told club television channel Real Madrid TV.

"Playing for a club that has 15 Champions League titles is not for everyone, so I'm very proud and now I'll give everything for this club."

Silva's former Manchester City team-mate Rodri joined Madrid's rivals Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Spanish midfielder had been linked with Real Madrid and new Los Blancos coach Jose Mourinho said he had spoken with Rodri earlier in the summer.

"I spoke with him a couple of times, and Real Madrid made him a very good offer," Mourinho told Spanish television show El Chiringuito this week.

"Rodri had doubts... and the doubts of Rodri created doubts for me.

"He's an extraordinary player and was very professional with us, nothing negative to say. But Real Madrid is a club of a stature that can't have players who think twice about it."

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