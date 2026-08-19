Lampard reveals he consulted Mourinho over summer transfer: I know he's a busy man but...

Frank Lampard has revealed that he spoke to Jose Mourinho over one transfer target.

Coventry City last played in the Premier League in the 2000-01 season and despite winning the Championship last season, they are one of the favourites to drop straight back down to the English second division.

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Coventry boss Lampard has spoken of his excitement at the club's Premier League return in what will be an extremely tough challenge in keeping the side afloat.

Lampard, who has already brought in several players including Caleb Yirenkyi, Carl Rushworth, Sidiki Cherif and Loum Tchaouna, revealed this week that he spoke to his former manager Mourinho about an unknown transfer target.

"Jose's always there. Between us now, I did message him the other day about another player - not a Real Madrid player - but a player that he worked with previously and he's always on call.

“It takes him a couple of days sometimes. I know he's a busy man. But he came back with a very, very detailed talk about a certain player we're talking about.

“I worked with lots of great managers, but he was the one who had the greatest impact on my career when he came in because of the confidence he gave me."

Lampard has repeatedly described Mourinho as probably the manager who had the greatest impact on his career and clearly he was keen to know what he had learnt about a player who had played under him.

One interesting possibility is Ruben Loftus-Cheek who Mourino brought to Chelsea, a player who Coventry have been linked with this summer in what is an interesting development.