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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.Profimedia

Chelsea have reportedly seen their first transfer approach for Real Betis winger Jose Antonio Morante turned down.

The 19-year-old has burst into Manuel Pellegrini's first team plans since the start of 2027 and has made three appearances for the Spanish club this season and scored his first LaLiga goal.

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Over the summer, Morante also won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with Spain finishing in the Team of the Tournament alongside five of his teammates and he ended the tournament as the joint-top scorer with four goals.

According to ABC Sevilla, Chelsea scouted Morante at that tournament and made an approach to his representatives during the summer transfer window.

Morante indicated he had no intention of leaving Betis, and Chelsea early interactions with the club have yielded nothing, but they could try again next summer with a January bid seemingly now blocked.

His updated contract also includes a €30 million release clause.

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