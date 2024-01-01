Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best

Jorgensen happy being reunited with Jackson at Chelsea

Jorgensen happy being reunited with Jackson at Chelsea
Jorgensen happy being reunited with Jackson at ChelseaAction Plus
Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is happy being reunited with Nicolas Jackson this season.

Like Jackson, Jorgensen signed for Chelsea from Villarreal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The summer signing told the club's match programme: "Nicolas Jackson is my good friend and it was similar to me, playing one year in Villarreal and then moving to Chelsea.

"He came there when I moved up to the Under-19s – and he is a very funny guy, very loud, with a strong character. He didn't know any Spanish when he came, so I was the one that had to help him there. We had a good relationship at Villarreal.

"We all knew the big, big potential he had, and when he gained some confidence and got to play a bit more, he showed everyone what he was capable of.

"Now at Chelsea he's more mature. He's the same guy but he’s maybe got better at all the good qualities he had, and just exploded more. He loves to score goals."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJackson NicolasJorgensen FilipChelseaVillarrealLaLiga
Related Articles
Maresca says Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen must fight for place
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best
Chelsea striker Jackson bankrolls food trucks in Senegal and The Gambia