Jorgensen happy being reunited with Jackson at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is happy being reunited with Nicolas Jackson this season.

Like Jackson, Jorgensen signed for Chelsea from Villarreal.

The summer signing told the club's match programme: "Nicolas Jackson is my good friend and it was similar to me, playing one year in Villarreal and then moving to Chelsea.

"He came there when I moved up to the Under-19s – and he is a very funny guy, very loud, with a strong character. He didn't know any Spanish when he came, so I was the one that had to help him there. We had a good relationship at Villarreal.

"We all knew the big, big potential he had, and when he gained some confidence and got to play a bit more, he showed everyone what he was capable of.

"Now at Chelsea he's more mature. He's the same guy but he’s maybe got better at all the good qualities he had, and just exploded more. He loves to score goals."