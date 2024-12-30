Celta Vigo winger Alfon excited about 2025

Celta Vigo winger Alfon Gonzalez is excited about entering 2025.

Alfon has broken into Celta's first team this past year.

He said, “I'm really looking forward to it. This year has been the best of my life. I started at Celta B, I did very well and I had the opportunity to be here in the first team, which was the dream I had since I arrived. I can't ask for more from the year.

“I have enjoyed all this time very much and I am looking forward to 2025, which I am sure will be the same or better, although it will be difficult.

"I ask for health, that injuries do not affect me, that we are all well and that whatever has to come, will come. By working hard and with the sacrifice we put into it, things will come in the end.”