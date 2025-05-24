Celta Vigo qualify for Europa League after win over Getafe

Celta Vigo secured European qualification for the first time since the 2016/17 season, coming back from a goal down to claim a significant 2-1 victory at the Estadio Coliseum – a venue where Getafe have won just once since the start of the calendar year.

After halting their brutal six-game losing streak with a crucial victory over Real Mallorca to secure survival, Getafe carried that momentum into an early lead here.

Borja Mayoral punished Vincente Guaita’s poor pass with a snapshot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, further denting Celta’s hopes of qualifying for Europe.

However, Borja Iglesias soon equalised midway through the half, picking up Iago Aspas’ first-time pass before nonchalantly burying his shot into the back of the net to restore parity. Celta soon saw a penalty claim overturned, and neither side could overpower the other before half-time – a testament to Getafe’s defensive solidity, with only two teams having conceded fewer than their 38 goals this season.

Match stats StatsPerform

Claudio Giraldez’s men emerged invigorated after the restart, with Aspas, Alfon Gonzalez, and Javi Rodriguez each narrowly missing chances to take the lead by the hour mark at the Coliseum.

Facing a side chasing just their fifth away league victory all season, Getafe, who’ve scored in both halves only once at home this campaign, doubled down on defensive discipline in an attempt to preserve the scoreline.

However, it wouldn’t take long for the visitors to break through, as Aspas soon latched onto Williot Swedberg’s cross with a volley into the bottom right corner to silence the home crowd.

Jose Bordalas’ men conclude their campaign in underwhelming fashion, finishing in the bottom half after suffering defeat in a first-ever head-to-head league double against Celta.

However, that was not before Ismael Bekchoucha was sent off for a cynical challenge as full-time approached. The visitors secure just their fifth away win of the league season, and arguably their most important, as it confirms their UEFA Europa League qualification for next term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

