Barcelona chief Deco opens Kounde contract talks

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona have opened new contract talks with Jules Kounde.

The France defender has been linked with European rivals PSG and Chelsea in recent weeks.

But AS reports that negotiations have begun between Koundé and Barcelona.

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, had a meeting with the player's representatives earlier on Wednesday to discuss a new deal.

Koundé's current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027.

It has recently been reported that Barca is planning to offer a new contract to 2030.

