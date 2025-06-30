Celta Vigo in advanced talks with Bayern Munich for Zaragoza

Celta Vigo are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich for Bryan Zaragoza.

Zaragoza spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Osasuna and has been made available by Bayern.

Marca says Celta are now close to settling terms with Bayern for the Spain winger.

Zaragoza, 23, has an agreement in principle with Celta, but terms with the German club are still to be struck.

The player would arrive on loan, but Bayern wants to include an obligation to buy at the end of the loan. Celta, meanwhile, intends for it to be optional and at a price that is affordable to them.

Last season with Osasuna, Zaragoza played 27 Liga matches, missing 10 through injury. He scored one goal and provided six assists.