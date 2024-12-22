Celta Vigo coach Giraldez: Victory over Real Sociedad our most complete performance

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez hailed their performance for victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Celta won 2-0 via a double from Pablo Duran, leaving Giraldez proud of his team.

Assessment of the match:

“For me it was the most complete match we have played this season, probably on par with the 10 last year. It is the team I want to see, the bravery and daring with which I want to play. It was a very good match, especially the first half which we dominated, the second half was more of an exchange. I think we were closer to a third than to a 2-1.”

Strong at Balaídos:

“At home we do almost everything well. We have to keep improving at all times. Obviously the fans help us a lot, something spectacular is happening here.”

Pablo Durán and Alfon:

“I am very happy for them. When you give them the opportunity on the pitch, they are capable of playing at the same level as reputable First Division players.”

Iago Aspas' substitution:

“He was going to start, but yesterday he had a problem and we decided not to take the risk of him starting. We preferred, after speaking with him, that he could play the last half hour and given the state of the game we decided not to. I think he's fine, all the players have problems. He's having a very good first half of the season."

The process:

“My decisions are not going to change. I think we must have the patience to accept what we are, what we want to be and the process that is. We are going to make mistakes in things, I am the first one to make mistakes in decisions.”