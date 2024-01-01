Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow

Celta Vigo captain Aspas welcomes Moriba arrival

Celta Vigo captain Aspas welcomes Moriba arrival
Celta Vigo captain Aspas welcomes Moriba arrival
Celta Vigo captain Aspas welcomes Moriba arrivalTribalfootball
Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas has welcomed new signing Ilaix Moriba.

Aspas was speaking after their preseason 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said of Moriba: "He is a boy who has brutal conditions. We have to put him in group dynamics because he has been training with us for a short time. He has some characteristics that we did not have in the squad and it suits us to come in very well throughout the season."

The captain is also very satisfied with the team's preseason.

He said: "We have had very good feelings. It was already seen during the games, apart from the one against Lille in which we were not well adjusted for 25 minutes and they hurt us. We have faced equal rivals and we have competed very well."

Iago Aspas also thanked fans who have sold out the stadium  for next Friday's LaLiga opener against Alavés.

"We are very happy. We are grateful. We saw last season how they encouraged us in bad times. We thank them and tell them that we are going to have an exciting season."

Mentions
LaLigaAspas IagoMoriba IlaixCelta Vigo
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo sign RB Leipzig midfielder Moriba
DONE DEAL: Getafe land Celta Vigo winger Perez
Celta Vigo fight off Juventus, Real Madrid to secure Fer Lopez to new deal