Celta Vigo attacker Duran: I've surprised myself over how much I've played this season

Pablo Duran admits his progress with Celta Vigo this season has surprised him.

The winger has now won two Player of the Month awards at Celta after being named the club's best for January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Duran said, “You do dream of being able to do these numbers, of being able to have these minutes, but being realistic at the beginning of the season I didn't think I would participate so much, that I would be so present in the eleven, but obviously I am very happy for the opportunity that Claudio (Giraldez) is giving me and I have to take advantage of it.

“I am improving many things. In the end, having more minutes goes hand in hand with certain aspects of the game such as the timing of the match, how to control the different phases of the areas and all that.

"When you have more minutes it is easier to improve. I have room for improvement in many things, I still have a lot to learn from my teammates and I hope to learn.”