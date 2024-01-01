Ceballos makes new Real Madrid decision

Dani Ceballos is ready to seek a move away from Real Madrid.

The midfielder penned a four-year contract a year ago, but has been unsettled by the lack of action he's seen the past 12 months.

The Athletic says Ceballos is keen to leave for next season.

Real Madrid is aware of the player's intentions and there is already interest from several clubs.

Real remains convinced of Ceballo's qualities, but understands his willingness to have regular playing time. As such, they will not stand in the way of a transfer.