Sane: Kroos has brought Germany midfield stability

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane expects a classic when Germany meet Spain.

The Euros quarterfinal will be held on Friday night.

Germany winger Sane said: "I think these are the two teams that played the best football. This will be an exciting game for everyone in the world, everyone is looking forward to it. And about Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams they are two very strong players and dribble. Being able to play soccer like this at 16 is impressive. I play in the same position, I really want the duel to arrive.

"I can say that it is still unclear if I will start on Friday. It was a good week of training for me. I was very happy with my start. It was good for me to play longer.

"It doesn't matter if you are a favourite or not, the pressure is the same. You know what tasks you have. Now I am starting as Jamal (Musiala) and (Florian) Wirtz. They are two strong teams, you can say a little. However, there are still other good teams in the tournament. So you shouldn't hang it too high."

On teammate and Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, he added: "Everyone knows the quality that Toni Kroos has. Before we weren't always stable enough, that was a great weakness of ours. He has taken away this weakness with the calm he has. Now you can see that things are going well. We are happy that you have returned and are making us stronger."