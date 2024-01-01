Caufriez upbeat about Valencia potential this season

Maximiliano Caufriez is delighted with his move to Valencia.

The defender arrived last week from Clermont.

He said at his presentation on Monday: “I've known for a few weeks. I had other options, but without a doubt, coming to Valencia CF has been the best decision for me.

“I've played in Belgium, Russia and France, so I've gotten to know different football styles. We have these couple of weeks to adapt and we're going to do it very quickly.

“It's important to note that we're all looking to go in the same direction. We want to put the club at the top of the table.”