Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Casillas: Real Madrid ten steps ahead of rest; Ancelotti the key

Casillas: Real Madrid ten steps ahead of rest; Ancelotti the key
Casillas: Real Madrid ten steps ahead of rest; Ancelotti the key
Casillas: Real Madrid ten steps ahead of rest; Ancelotti the keyLaLiga
Real Madrid great Iker Casillas says the European giants are streets ahead of all rivals.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid finished with the LaLiga and Champions League Double last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Casillas enthused to AS: "In the last century, Real Madrid was the club that had the hegemony of the old European Cup; in this century it is Real Madrid  which continues to have the hegemony of the Champions League.

"It is back to where it has always been, it is a reference, the best club in the world, thanks to the image it gives, to all the titles it obtains, despite the players who  come and go. Real is the best team for the people who work there, for the DNA, for everything that has been passed on over the years. I remember that twenty years ago people didn't like the transfer, while now everyone wants to come play for Real Madrid.

"They're, not just one step, but ten (ahead of rivals). Real Madrid is at the top of the building at the moment, the others are in the centre."

He added on Ancelotti, "I believe that Carlo is the architect of everything that has been achieved. He has good players but it is not easy to deal with all the injuries he has had this season.

"It should be remembered that Militao was practically the best central defender last year of Europe. He has had significant losses and has known very well how to manage each player. This is the case, for example, of Kroos or Modric, who are veterans who perhaps cannot express themselves at their best in two close matches."

Mentions
Casillas IkerAncelotti CarloReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Luccin: Real Madrid will improve Mbappe - but how will Ancelotti fit him in?
Ex-AC Milan midfielder Brocchi recalls playing for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: An open book
Il Giornale journalist Damascelli: I reported Ancelotti comments word-for-word