Casado: I owe Barcelona breakthrough to Flick
Marc Casado is grateful to Hansi Flick for giving him his chance at Barcelona this season.
The midfielder was playing with Barca Atletic this time last year, but is now a first-choice for Barca and Spain.
Casado said after their Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund in midweek: "I owe everything to Hansi Flick.
"It is not easy to throw in a player who played in the third division last season in games like these."
There have been five assists from Casado in 20 competitive matches for Barcelona this season.
