Barcelona midfielder Casado happy with win at BVB: Things going well in Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was pleased with his role in victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Barca were impressive as they won Wednesday night's Champions League tie 3-2 in Dortmund.

Advertisement Advertisement

Casado later said: "We knew it was a difficult pitch and they got back on track with the draw. It was an intense second half, but we knew how to play our cards.

"We have taken the three points and are taking a step towards qualifying.

"The last few games in the League have not gone as we wanted, but in the Champions League things are going well.

"We controlled the ball in the first half, but in the second we were more effective. They tied the game, but the team was able to react."

On teammate Pedri, he also said: "Pedri is a world-class player. When I have problems, I always give it to him. It's a guarantee to play alongside him."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play