Al Hilal lodge Moleiro bid with Las Palmas

Al Hilal have made an offer for Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

The Saudi Pro League transfer deadline falls later tonight.

Canaria7 says Al-Hilal have made an offer to Las Palmas of €20m.

Las Palmas are currently considering whether to accept the Saudi club's offer.

However, Moleiro prefers not to leave Las Palmas at the moment. The player's contract runs until the summer of 2026.