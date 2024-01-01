Carcel: A few years ago Girona couldn't imagine signing a player like Asprilla

Girona chief Quique Carcel believes they've pulled off a transfer coup in landing Yaser Asprilla.

Asprilla arrived from Watford last week and Carcel is convinced the Colombian youngster has an exciting future.

Carcel said at his presentation today: "He is a luxury. A few years ago we wouldn't have thought this type of player could come here . He is very young, has a lot of room for growth and is the talent we were looking for. He can give us a lot. He can play in all front positions, even inside, because he has great movement and explosiveness. He can give us a lot.

"He is the club's most expensive signing, those are numbers. His arrival is in the search for talent and it was what we wanted to reach the level we want to reach, it was a step to take. We have had many sales and we needed a player with this profile. We opted for Asprilla because he was worth it.

"He is different from Savinho, the Brazilian is more extreme and he was able to play inside. The comparisons are not good, we have to be patient and he has to enjoy playing football. If he does it, I am sure we will see very nice things.”

Asprilla also stated: “I am very happy to be here. When the Girona opportunity came up, I was one hundred percent sure I wanted to come.

“I am going to work with my colleagues and I want to thank the managers for the opportunity they gave me.

"I want to give joy to the fans as I have always done in all the places I have been. There is a winning mentality and always in the hand of God.”