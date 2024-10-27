Butragueno urges calm after Barcelona thrashing: Real Madrid must stay united

Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno urged calm after their 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona.

El Vulture felt the big difference was that Barca took their chances when they arrived.

He said afterwards: "Well, what happens is that, at this level... well, first of all, we have to say that our first half was really good, very good I would say, with very clear chances. And we had the opportunity to get ahead. We should have gone away with at least two goals ahead.

"But at this level, if you don't take advantage of the chances, then, logically, a rival like Barcelona... the first two they had in the second half, they took advantage of. And everything changed. Although we had chances to get closer on the scoreboard, but we didn't take advantage of them.

"And in the end, we got this result, obviously very far from what we were aiming for and what the team offered in the first half. But that's football. Effectiveness is what caused such an adverse result. Congratulations and moving on.

"We are in October. But when we get a result like this, which obviously we don't like, that's when we have to be more united. The way we prepare for the visit to Valencia is very important. Obviously we are sad, of course, but we have to think that we have to win in Valencia. Prepare well for that match and be united. When we lose, that's when we have to be more united."