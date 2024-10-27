Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Butragueno urges calm after Barcelona thrashing: Real Madrid must stay united

Carlos Volcano
Butragueno urges calm after Barcelona thrashing: Real Madrid must stay united
Butragueno urges calm after Barcelona thrashing: Real Madrid must stay unitedLaLiga
Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno urged calm after their 4-0 home defeat to Barcelona.

El Vulture felt the big difference was that Barca took their chances when they arrived.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "Well, what happens is that, at this level... well, first of all, we have to say that our first half was really good, very good I would say, with very clear chances. And we had the opportunity to get ahead. We should have gone away with at least two goals ahead.

"But at this level, if you don't take advantage of the chances, then, logically, a rival like Barcelona... the first two they had in the second half, they took advantage of. And everything changed. Although we had chances to get closer on the scoreboard, but we didn't take advantage of them.

"And in the end, we got this result, obviously very far from what we were aiming for and what the team offered in the first half. But that's football. Effectiveness is what caused such an adverse result. Congratulations and moving on.

"We are in October. But when we get a result like this, which obviously we don't like, that's when we have to be more united. The way we prepare for the visit to Valencia is very important. Obviously we are sad, of course, but we have to think that we have to win in Valencia. Prepare well for that match and be united. When we lose, that's when we have to be more united."

Mentions
LaLigaButragueno EmilioBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Benito slams Real Madrid: Barcelona slapped them in the face; no more excuses
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Yamal: Barcelona proved ourselves better than Real Madrid