Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Benito slams Real Madrid: Barcelona slapped them in the face; no more excuses

Carlos Volcano
Benito slams Real Madrid: Barcelona slapped them in the face; no more excuses
Benito slams Real Madrid: Barcelona slapped them in the face; no more excusesLaLiga
Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito has questioned the players' attitude after their 4-0 home humiliation by Barcelona.

Barca won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to extend their lead on Real at the top of the LaLiga table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Benito said afterwards on local radio: "This year the team has started with a bit of a full stomach. And this year they are lacking an offensive plan. They have had a hard time building each game, a slow game and dependent on Vinicius or Mbappé for space, so that physicality in the second half can prevail, but we have not seen brilliance in any case.

"You had to be cautious, but today they have given you a slap in the face and have exposed your shortcomings. There are no more excuses. The problem exists. On a defensive level they are also super vulnerable.

"The defensive work leaves a lot to be desired."

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Yamal: Barcelona proved ourselves better than Real Madrid
Barcelona defender Martinez: We were always superior to Real Madrid