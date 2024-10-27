Benito slams Real Madrid: Barcelona slapped them in the face; no more excuses

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Benito has questioned the players' attitude after their 4-0 home humiliation by Barcelona.

Barca won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to extend their lead on Real at the top of the LaLiga table.

Benito said afterwards on local radio: "This year the team has started with a bit of a full stomach. And this year they are lacking an offensive plan. They have had a hard time building each game, a slow game and dependent on Vinicius or Mbappé for space, so that physicality in the second half can prevail, but we have not seen brilliance in any case.

"You had to be cautious, but today they have given you a slap in the face and have exposed your shortcomings. There are no more excuses. The problem exists. On a defensive level they are also super vulnerable.

"The defensive work leaves a lot to be desired."