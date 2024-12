The brother-in-law of Real Madrid striker Endrick has been shot dead in Brazil.

Mauricio Nunes Goncalves was killed at a street bar in Samambaia near the country capital Brasilia. Reports state it was a targeted attack.

The 38-year-old was the brother of the partner of Endrick's older sister Lavinia Sudre.

Police say no arrests have yet been made.

Endrick moved to Real Madrid last summer from Palmeiras.