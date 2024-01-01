Tribal Football
Brighton fullback Barco delighted with Sevilla move

Brighton fullback Valentin Barco is delighted with his move to Sevilla.

Barco arrives at Sevilla on-loan for the season.

The Argentine said: "I am very happy to arrive at this club and really want to play. Since I found out that I could come, I was very interested and anxious. Luckily I can be here.

"For me it is a pride to be in this league. It is a challenge. Because of my style of play it can be very good for me. I think I will be able to exploit all my characteristics."

Barco also said: "I'm more offensive than defensive, but I really like to defend. I was able to talk to the coach. I really liked his idea of ​​the game, how he plays with the sides and I found it very interesting, that's why I made the decision to come here."

