Brazil back in for Carlo Ancelotti after Argentina humiliation

Brazil are reportedlty set to re-open talks with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after their humiliating 4-1 World Cup qualifier defeat to Argentina on Tuesday.

According to GeGolobo, the 65-year-old Italian in the top target to replace under-fire manager Dorival Junior following their defeat to arch-rivals Argentina.

Junior has been largely criticised throughout his tenure, with many doubting his ability to lead the five-time World Cup winners to further glory in 2026.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues, who was recently re-elected, had previously identified Ancelotti as his top managerial target in 2023.

Ancelotti remains under contract at Madrid until the end of the 2025-26 season, and has indicated that any discussions would only advance after the Club World Cup.

The Brazil national team are also said to be monitoring former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea fullback, and current Flamengo boss Filipe Luis.

