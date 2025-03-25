Endrick hints at Real Madrid exit after admitted to World Cup fears

Real Madrid wonderkid has hinted to could be looking to leave the club after admitted he's "afraid" of missing out on a place in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.

Speaking in an interview with Brazil legend Romario, he said: "To be honest, what goes through my head a lot is that I’m afraid of not being at the 2026 World Cup.

“I’m worried… because it’s my dream to be at World Cup. It’s even difficult to speak about that. I want go help Brazil to win the sixth World Cup."

The 18-year-old has played just 496 minutes across all competitons for Real Madrid since joining last summer, scoring six goals.

Premier League side Chelsea are said to be interested in adding Endrick to their growing list of Brazilian wonderkids.