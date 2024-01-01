Tribal Football
Bravo: Barcelona very small compared to Man City
Claudio Bravo says Manchester City are a giant compared to Barcelona.

The goalkeeper has played for both City and Barca during his career.

Bravo told El Legado of Barca: "Internally it is very small. You always see the same faces, there are few people: players, staff, three or four guards, a cook and little else."

A fact that according to the former Betis player contrasts completely with the functioning of City.

"It is a gigantic club internally. At the level of unlimited resources: people in the pool, in the locker room, in the medical area... Too many people!" exclaimed the footballer ironically.

"They do not skimp on resources or personnel so that the player develops in the best possible way and does not worry about absolutely anything."

