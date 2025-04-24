Bordalas frustrated: Getafe deserved draw against Real Madrid

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was left frustrated after their defeat at home to Real Madrid last night.

Arda Guler struck in the first-half for Real Madrid's 1-0 win on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Bordalas said: “In football, the truth is that merits aren't objective, they're the results, which were adverse. The team deserved to at least get a draw. We stood up to a team like Real Madrid. It's a shame we weren't sharp.

"Players like Luis Milla, who participated through injury, deserve a monument to them. Our freshness took its toll on us, allowing us to score a goal and turn things around or at least draw.

"We've been struggling in recent matches; we've lacked consistency. We wanted to adjust against an opponent of Real Madrid's calibre and grow as a team from there. Everything has changed; we made a tactical change, but the team wasn't comfortable. The team improved with the changes; they tried hard. I have to congratulate them; the team resembled what we were looking for."

Squad depth blamed

Bordalas was also critical of the board over the lack of depth with his squad this season.

He insisted: "We've been dragging a problem since preseason; we have no memory of it, but we don't. In midfield, we only have Mauro and Luis; they're exhausted.

"Luis Milla has had to play through injury, and the only replacement is Yellu, who was playing in the Segunda Division; he needs experience. It's been the trend, so what this team is doing is incredibly impressive. You can't call it a bad run. We've been dragging our bad run since preseason.”