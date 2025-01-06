Berta formally departs Atletico Madrid

Tribal Football
Andrea Berta has officially left Atletico Madrid as sport director.

In the summer of 2013, Berta was named the technical director of Atlético Madrid.

Since the summer of 2017, the Italian has had the role of sporting director for the Spanish giants.

Now, the club has confirmed that Berta is leaving, as the parties have agreed to end the collaboration.

In December, Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Manchester United had Berta on their radar.

Berta has also worked for clubs such as Parma and Genoa.

