Real Madrid TV slams players: Zero aggressiveness and attitude

Real Madrid's media team pulled apart the players after their 4-0 home humiliation by Barcelona.

Real Madrid TV's editorial turned on the team after a miserable night for the club.

Analysing the match, a report declared: “Real Madrid should be satisfied with what happened in the first half, but they are rightly angry with the performance of their team.

“Two very different parts. Nothing can be objected. Lewandowski scored the two that Barcelona had and, from there, it was a lottery. The difference was in the finishing.

“In addition, Real Madrid did not have the coldness to back down at the time. They were better in the first and Barcelona in the second. In the first, they could have gone 3-0, but they didn’t kill the game. They had very clear chances and they didn’t score any and Barcelona scored almost all of them. The victory was unappealable.

"It’s a punishment for Real Madrid. The stick is very big. It’s a very tough defeat. The second half is horrible, we played what Barcelona wanted. There was zero aggressiveness and attitude.”

