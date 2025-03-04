Beltran: I know Fiorentina were close to signing Alvarez

Lucas Beltran says Fiorentina were close to signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Viola striker has long been friends with Alvarez.

Advertisement Advertisement

And he revealed to Cronache di Spogliatoio: "I've known him since I was a child. When he was at River Plate, Fiorentina made him an offer.

"They didn't reach an agreement, but it's true that there was a negotiation. I don't know how close it was to being concluded.

"Last week he came to Florence, I was his tour guide: I took him to eat at Omero, a Florentine restaurant, and then we went downtown for a walk and an ice cream. There was no need to put on a hood: it was raining, there weren't too many people and so we were calm.

"And then here they recognise me more: of course, then they put one plus one together..."