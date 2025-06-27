Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Man Utd legend Sheringham warns Amorim, predicts Arsenal win

Bellingham surgery (& absence) confirmed at Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Bellingham surgery (& absence) confirmed at Real Madrid
Bellingham surgery (& absence) confirmed at Real MadridLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss three months this new season.

It's been confirmed Bellingham will undergo surgery on a long-term shoulder injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Real Madrid star will thus put an end to an ordeal lasting 599 days and 100 games, faced by gritting his teeth and playing with a cumbersome bandage.

"I can't take it anymore, I want to feel free," he declared a few days ago from the Club World Cup.

Bellingham will undergo surgery after the tournament, probably in early August.

He will miss about ten games: seven La Liga games, two Champions League matches and at least two matches with the England national team. He is expected to return in mid-October, after the second international break.

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid set £77M price tag for Rodrygo as Arsenal deal draws closer
Real Madrid star Bellingham on the CWC: It's important that we protect the players...
What Real Madrid can expect when they take on Al Hilal at the Club World Cup tonight