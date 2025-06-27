Bellingham surgery (& absence) confirmed at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss three months this new season.

It's been confirmed Bellingham will undergo surgery on a long-term shoulder injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Real Madrid star will thus put an end to an ordeal lasting 599 days and 100 games, faced by gritting his teeth and playing with a cumbersome bandage.

"I can't take it anymore, I want to feel free," he declared a few days ago from the Club World Cup.

Bellingham will undergo surgery after the tournament, probably in early August.

He will miss about ten games: seven La Liga games, two Champions League matches and at least two matches with the England national team. He is expected to return in mid-October, after the second international break.