Bayern Munich to transfer-list Zaragoza

Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich will seek offers for Bryan Zaragoza this summer.

The Spain international winger joined Osasuna in August after a difficult first six months in Germany over the second-half of last season.

And despite his impressive form this term, Zaragoza is being transfer-listed by Bayern ahead of the summer market.

BILD says the winger is open to staying with Osasuna, though his asking price could prove out of reach.

This season, Zaragoza has one goal and five assists for Osasuna this season.

