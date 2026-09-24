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Bayern Munich plotting massive January bid for Barcelona's Dani Olmo

Bayern Munich plotting massive January bid for Barcelona's Dani Olmo
Bayern Munich plotting massive January bid for Barcelona's Dani OlmoPozo/PRESSINPHOTO / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a giant January move to sign Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo.

The 28-year-old appears to have dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona this season, starting just two of his seven LaLiga games.

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Despite his lack of minutes, Olmo has impressed in the chances he’s had with three league assists as Barcelona sit at the top with a 100% win record.

According to Sky Sports News, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation amid growing interest from other top clubs in Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise.

It’s understood the Bavarains are looking to test Barcelona’s resolve with a huge €80 million bid in the upcoming January transfer window.

Fermin Lopez has made Barcelona’s number ten role his own over the past couple of seasons, but Olmo is looking to fight for his place under Hansi Flick. 

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LaLigaDani OlmoBarcelonaBayern MunichBundesligaFootball transfers

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