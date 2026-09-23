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Barcelona scouts seen watching Brazilian defensive sensation Arthur Dias

Barcelona scouts seen watching Brazilian defensive sensation Arthur Dias
Barcelona scouts seen watching Brazilian defensive sensation Arthur DiasGeraldo Bubniak / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Barcelona scouts have reportedly been spotted keeping tabs on Brazilian defensive sensation Arthur Dias.

The 19-year-old is understood to have caught the attention of several top European clubs having established himself as one of the most exciting young defensive talents in Brazil.

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Chief Barcelona scout Joao Amaral was spotted in the stands of the Arena da Baixada for Athletico Paranaense’s Brasileirao clash against Bahia on Sunday (September 20).

According to ESPN Brazil, Barcelona’s staff are still in the ‘assessment phase’ and are yet to make a formal approach for Dias.

It’s been reported that the Brazilian side rejected a £17.5 million offer from Tottenham for the defender and remain insistent he won’t be sold on the cheap.

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