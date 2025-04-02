Battle for Pichichi: Lewandowski and Mbappe in superstar shootout

Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé are giving it their all to finish the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season as the competition’s top goalscorer.

Neither striker is giving up and they each scored a brace in the last matchday, meaning the Polish player maintains a three-goal advantage over the Frenchman.

Lewandowski scored his two goals in FC Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Girona FC at the Estadi Olímpic, while Mbappé netted twice at the Bernabéu as Real Madrid overcame CD Leganés 3-2.

Lewandowski’s 25 goals in 29 matchdays keep him top

FC Barcelona’s killer striker has 25 goals from his 28 league appearances this campaign, averaging 0.89 goals per outing. Few players can average almost a goal a game, and it holds true even when looking at all competitions, as he has scored 38 times in 42 appearances, a rate of 0.90 goals per game.

Even though his record is so impressive, Lewandowski has Mbappé lurking behind him. The Frenchman is picking up speed in this race to win the Pichichi Trophy, the prize for the league’s top goalscorer, with 22 goals in 27 LALIGA EA SPORTS appearances.

Robert Lewandowski eyeing another individual trophy LaLiga

That’s a rate of 0.81 goals per game, a truly brilliant ratio for what is his first season in Spanish football.

Beyond his great stats in LALIGA EA SPORTS, Mbappé has scored 32 total goals this season from 44 matches played, working out at 0.72 goals per game. In the Champions League, for example, he produced a memorable hat-trick in the playoff round against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Impressive scoring contributions in the title race

All of these goals are keeping both Lewandowski and Mbappé in the Pichichi contest, while they’re also helping their clubs in this season’s very competitive LALIGA EA SPORTS title race. Across the past 10 matches, the Barça man has nine goals, while the Frenchman has 12.

At this key stage of the season, the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid front men are keeping their cool in front of goal, and it’ll be fascinating to see which striker comes out on top when all is said and done.