Hansi Flick praises Lewandowski's importance to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has praised Robert Lewandowski for his recent achievement in the Spanish top flight.

The Poland international netted twice as Blaugrana thrashed Girona 4-1 in Sunday’s match to stay at the top of the league.

In the process, Lewandowski matched a feat previously accomplished only by Lionel Messi during his time with the Catalan giants.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed by his manager, who highlighted his significance to the Camp Nou giants."Lewandowski is really important. I don't like to pick out individuals but he is special inside the box,” Flick told Barcelona website.

“It's basic that he feels that his coach has confidence in him. Not just him, but all the players and I am the one who has to do that."