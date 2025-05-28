Bartra: We want to give Real Betis fans a night they'll remember forever

Real Betis defender Marc Bartra says the players want to win the Europa Conference League final tonight for the fans.

Barta admits he's thrilled seeing the number of Betis fans who made the trek to Wroclaw for the clash with Chelsea.

“I took a short walk with my family and we saw a lot of Betis fans," he said on Tuesday. “They are very happy to be here. We are making history and now we want to give them the greatest joy. It would be something that Betis fans will remember forever.

"We are a family, we have grown as a team to the point of being able to achieve our goals. We must continue on this level of commitment and joy to stay in line with the goals we have."

With Barcelona, Bartra won two Champions Leagues, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

He added: "I saw how (Carles) Puyol, (Victor) Valdés and other players from that team played the finals and we can draw inspiration from that experience. And also from Isco's."