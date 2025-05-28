Real Betis captain Isco warns Chelsea: We've shown we can beat anyone

Real Betis captain Isco received a huge boost on the eve of tonight's Europa Conference League final against Chelsea in Wroclaw.

Ahead of his media preview yesterday, Isco was informed he had been recalled to the Spain squad.

The veteran midfielder smiled: “Some teammates told me while we were training, I don't know how they found out. I'm very happy to be back after so many years. It's a nice goal.

"I'm proud to be here; it means things have been done well, and I hope I can settle in.

“I think it's a little more enjoyable this time. The first time I arrived very early , without any experience in football. Now, after so many years, after the tough times I've been through, it feels different, with more intensity. I'm proud to be on the list.

“It's very nice how they broke the news to me; the fans are happy, and it's partly thanks to all of them that I have the opportunity to return. It's thanks to them."

Betis have shown we can beat anyone

Meanwhile, Isco also discussed what he expects from tonight against Chelsea.

He said: "We're convinced we can win. I said in the locker room that belief is the first step to victory. We've shown we can beat anyone. We're eager for the game to start and want to give the fans something to cheer about.

"When you're close to playing in a final, you visualize moments. The important thing is to focus on the game, and it's going to be very difficult. It would be Betis' first European title, and it would be important to win it as captain."

Asked about the difference between the two teams, Isco also said: "Good question, above all money. What Betis has most is excitement for this match, for this final, for writing their history in Europe."