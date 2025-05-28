Real Betis president Haro: We want to take ECL trophy back to Spain

Real Betis president Angel Haro is confident their players can make "history" tonight.

Betis meet Chelsea in the Europa Conference League final in Wroclaw.

Haro said on Tuesday: "We're excited by this final and we're fully immersed in the game.

"I'm going in with the same excitement as the Betis fans. We're facing a historic moment, we're writing our history , and I'm going in with the same desire and excitement to win the game.

"I dream of winning . We're experiencing moments of great excitement; the Betis fans are going with great joy, with their families. A certain emotion, but also a sense of responsibility for what's at stake.

"I'm confident and convinced that this is how it's going to be. It's hard to go into a final thinking you're not going to win it. After all, this is a football match, with eleven against eleven, but I hope it's Betis who bring the Cup back on the plane."

We want to win

Haro is confident of an attacking performance from Betis.

He continued: "Finals are always very competitive, especially between two great teams, but the team that wants to win them usually wins, and Betis wants to win that game. Probably Chelsea too, but Betis is really keen.

"I don't know how they'll (Chelsea) come out. We'll come out with a lot of desire, knowing what we have on our hands, but we can't lose respect for a great rival, fourth in the English league, in the Champions League, and I'm sure they'll have something to say."