Bartra signs new Real Betis contract

Real Betis have confirmed the new contract signing of Marc Bartra.

The defender agreed terms on a new deal some weeks ago. 

Real Betis have now confirmed Bartra has put pen to paper on his new contract.

The club stated: "Real Betis Balompié and Marc Bartra have reached an agreement to extend the Catalan player's contract. In this way, the Betis captain will remain tied to the Verdiblanco club until 2027.

"Marc Bartra (Sant Jaume dels Domenys, Spain, 15/01/1991) returned in the summer of 2023 to enjoy his second experience as Verdiblanco. The Catalan central defender joined the club in 2018.

"Since arriving at Real Betis, he has made 179 appearances in seven seasons, scoring 10 goals and playing a key role in the club's consolidation in Europe and its triumph in the 2022 Copa del Rey."

