Barrios signs new Atletico Madrid contract

Atletico Madrid have secured Pablo Barrios to a new contract.

The young midfielder has signed a new deal with Atletico to 2030. Barrios' previous contract was running to 2028.

Barrios has emerged as a first-choice with Atletico this season, having started 28 times in the LaLiga and starting in the Champions League round 16 in both matches against Real Madrid, which culminated in the club's elimination on penalties.

The midfielder joined Atletico in 2017, having been part of Real Madrid's La Fabrica youth system since 2011.

Now 22, Barrios won his first and only Spain cap earlier this season.