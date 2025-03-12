Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona's 2-goal Raphinha: We are candidates to win everything!
Barcelona ace Raphinha was delighted with his double in their Champions League win against Benfica.

Raphinha (2) and Lamine Yamal struck as Barca won 3-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals 4-1 on aggregate.

Afterwards, the Brazil international said: "We knew that Benfica would come out strong and we knew what we had to do to win the match. We were focused on that. We had the result in our favour and we had a good first half.

"The most important thing is that we managed to win as a team."

On fellow goalscorer Yamal, Raphinha continued: "Lamine's goal is spectacular. It shows what he is. A player with tremendous quality. We just have to win with him.

"We are candidates to win everything."

Raphinha also had a word for Barca team doctor Carlos Minarro, who passed away on Saturday.

"What happened a few days ago has made us want to win even more," added Raphinha.

